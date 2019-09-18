Apollo Brown is preparing to release a a new solo project titled Sincerely, Detroit on October 27th via Mello Music Group. He decides to give fans the first taste of the project with a new single titled “God Help Me” featuring Black Milk. Here’s what he had to say about the project:

“There are cities that get by on their good looks, offer climate and scenery, views of mountains or oceans, rockbound, or with palm trees. And then there are blue-collar cities like Detroit that have to work for a living. Cities that rely on the toughness and resiliency of their people. Cities that will not quit. Detroit has an unmistakable soul; nobody can duplicate what we give to the world.”

Sincerely, Detroit will feature 50 Detroit artists namely Royce 5’9, eLZhi, Slum Village, ILLA J, Bronz Nazerth, Trick Trick, Quest MCODY, Boldy James, Boog Brown, Guilty Simpson, Kuniva and many more.

You can stream “God Help Me” below and pre-order Sincerely, Detroit now on BandCamp.