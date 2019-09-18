Nicki Minaj shocked fans when she announced her retirement a couple weeks back. As rumored, she was working on a new album when the announcement came. In her new cover story with ELLE, which is centered around her upcoming Fendi collection. Nicki revealed that her 5th studio album was almost complete. The interview was seemingly conducted before her ominous tweet but she was excited about her new music calling it “fierce, fun, and unapologetic”. Here’s what she told ELLE about the project:
“It’s probably the most excited I’ve been about an album release in a really long time. I’m happy that we’re not making my fans wait for another album, like I’ve done in the past. This one incorporates all the things people love about Nicki, but it also just has a way bigger sound, so it goes perfectly with the collection.”
No word if the album will still be released but we’ll keep you posted. Check out the ELLE spread below.
"I want to feel like I'm back in Southside Jamaica, Queens, New York, wearing Fendi," she says. "I don't only want to be front row rocking my Fendi; I want to be in the hood rocking my Fendi, too."