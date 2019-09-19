Forbes adds another list under their belt as they release the list of Hip Hop’s top earners for 2019. Topping the list for the first time this year is Kanye West. According to Forbes‘ Kanye’s footwear and apparel company Yeezy is expected to top $1.5 billion in sales this year which will put ‘Ye 2019 earning at around $150 million.

Jay-Z comes in at #2 on the list with an estimated $81 million. #3 is the boy Drake who earned $75 million for the year. Forbes’ spoke on the calculations:

“Our numbers represent pretax income from June 2018 to June 2019 before deducting fees for agents, managers and lawyers; figures are based on data from Nielsen Music, Pollstar, Bandsintown and interviews with experts, handlers and some of the stars themselves.”

The rest of top 20 is listed below.

1. Kanye West ($150 million)

2. Jay-Z ($81 million)

3. Drake ($75 million)

4. Diddy ($70 million)

5. Travis Scott ($58 million)

6. Eminem ($50 million)

7. DJ Khaled ($40 million)

8. Kendrick Lamar ($38.5 million)

9. Migos ($36 million)

10. Childish Gambino ($35 million)

11. J. Cole ($31 million)

12. Nicki Minaj ($29 million)

13. Cardi B ($28 million)

14. Swizz Beatz ($23 million)

15. Meek Mill ($21 million)

16. Birdman ($20 million)

17. Future ($19.5 million)

18. Nas ($19 million)

19. Wiz Khalifa ($18.5 million)

20. Pitbull ($18 million)