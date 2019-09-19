

K. Michelle is gearing up to release her new album All Monsters Are Human soon. She links up with Kash Doll & City Girls for the first single from the project titled “Supa Hood”. She recently spoke about her upcoming album.

“We create our own monsters, then fear them for what they show us about our ourselves. I could say I hate you, but I’ll just say you made a monster out of me”.

You can stream “Supa Hood” below and download it now on Apple Music.

