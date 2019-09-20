Casanova’s upcoming album, Behind These Scars, will hit stores on October 11th. With the success of his latest single “So Brooklyn”, he returns with a new record titled “Stay Wit It”. Produced by All-Star. He had this to say about his upcoming project:

“It’s no secret that I’ve been through a lot. This body of work will invite you into my world. My life. My pain. It’s my most vulnerable body of work. I invite you to listen to the story.”

Behind These Scars will feature ten new songs and guest appearances by Jeremih, Young Thug, Gunna, and Giggs

You can stream “Stay Wit It” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play and also check out the Behind These Scars tracklist.