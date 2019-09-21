

Skyzoo and Pete Rock deliver their new joint album titled Retropolitan. Featuring twelve new songs and guest appearances by Styles P, Raheem DeVaughn, eLZhi, Conway, Benny the Butcher and Westside Gunn. Skyzoo breaks down the project,

“The idea for Retropolitan came from a feeling of necessity. The album is both a love letter and a wakeup call to the city of New York. In an age where hype dominates reality, FOMO supersedes integrity and gentrification has supplanted tradition, this album is screaming for NYC to wake TF up–even as Pete and myself thank the city for all it’s done for us.”

You can stream in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play/BandCamp.

