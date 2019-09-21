In this episode:

The guys begin this episode with morning sex (3:20). Joe then opens up the conversation to discuss Tekashi 6ix9ine’s case (18:00), an LL Cool J lyrical breakdown (53:00), the 2019 Hip Hop’s Forbes list (65:27), Dave East’s 3 sum gone wrong (80:26), and Loaded Lux joins the podcast to talk his thoughts on the state of battle rap (137:00).

Sleeper Picks Joe: Gang Starr – “Mass Appeal” Rory: PRhyme – “Highs and Lows” Mal: Gang Starr – “Check The Technique Parks: Gang Starr – “Betrayal”