N.O.R.E & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. This week we welcome Actor and Standup Comedian Russell Peters and Hip Hop Legend Freddie Foxxx aka Bumpy Knuckles! The Champs and our guests discuss how similar the world of comedy and hip hop run parallel to each other. Russell and Foxxx give their opinions about the evolution of comedy and hip hop, and how the different generations of the genre interpret the game.

Russell Peters shares stories about how he developed his comedy style, growing up in Canada, “Indian Privilege ” and clears rumors about beef with Aziz Ansari. While Freddie Foxxx shares stories about investing in himself early on his career and earning respect amongst his peers. Foxxx also drops gems reminding the Drink Champs Army about the records he wrote for other artists and much much more!



