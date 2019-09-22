A couple weeks back, Tee Grizzley’s aunt and manager Jobina Brown, was fatally shot during a drive-by in their hometown of Detroit. He decides to honor her with a new record titled “Satish”. He took to Instagram to speak about his loss:

“Since I was 12 We been going everywhere together how you gone go to heaven without me???? Idk what to say JB I just wanted to show the world yo smile I love you so much 💔

I thought I been through the worst in life but this gave me some pain that I didn’t even know existed..🐻🖤🐻🖤 #RipPops #FreeMommaGrizzley #FreeMarMar #LLJB 🕊🔐”

