In this episode:

Shia LaBeouf finally takes on the wings of death for the Hot Ones Season 10 premiere! He’s an actor, performance artist, and style icon, and he’s got a pair of brand new films this fall: the much buzzed-about Peanut Butter Falcon, out now, and his semi-autobiographical story, Honey Boy, coming to theaters on November 8th. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as the “half-Cajun, half-Jewish” star battles the brand-new Hot Ones lineup and discusses everything from wrestling with Tom Hardy, to giving Kanye West his Indiana Jones hat. Welcome back, spice lords—Season 10 is finally here!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR