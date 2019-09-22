In this episode:

Shia LaBeouf finally takes on the wings of death for the Hot Ones Season 10 premiere! He’s an actor, performance artist, and style icon, and he’s got a pair of brand new films this fall: the much buzzed-about Peanut Butter Falcon, out now, and his semi-autobiographical story, Honey Boy, coming to theaters on November 8th. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as the “half-Cajun, half-Jewish” star battles the brand-new Hot Ones lineup and discusses everything from wrestling with Tom Hardy, to giving Kanye West his Indiana Jones hat. Welcome back, spice lords—Season 10 is finally here!