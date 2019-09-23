

French Montana will be releasing a new album titled Montana on November 9th. He’s already released his singles “No Stylist”, “Slide”, “Wiggle It” & “Suicide Doors”. This is his first project since his joint mixtape with Max B titled Coke Wave 4. He spoke to Zane Lowe about the upcoming project:

“This album right here is my best work up to date… I think the space where I’m at and just the experiences … and when I did Unforgettable and Jungle Rules, I felt like losing Chinx, Max B getting 75 years, me going dark hole for a little bit trying to get myself together. Everybody that used to motivate you is not there to motivate you no more. So now you gotta find your own motivation.”

Check out the cover art and the album trailer below.

