RetcH dropped the official video for his single “Trippin” back in February as he laid low most of the Summer. He returns with his new ScHoolboy Q-assisted single titled “On Me”. Produced by Benjamin Lasnier and Frenzy Beatz.

Catch RetcH on Schoolboy Q’s Crash tour, which kicks off November 4th in Houston, TX.

You can stream “On Me” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.