Snoh Aalegra release her sophomore album, – ugh, those feels again earlier this summer. She reveals that she will be hitting the road soon on a “mini” tour.

The – ugh, a mini Tour will also feature performances by Baby Rose and kicks off on November 21st in Chicago and runs through December 7th in Los Angeles.

Tickets for US cities go on pre-sale Sept. 25th for select AMEX & Silverspring cardholders and for in Toronto on Sept. 26th.

Check out list of cities and dates below.