Joe shares his regret for not knowing about the record breaking Romeo Santos concert at MetLife Stadium (25:22). The guys then cover the Emmy’s (31:35), Kanye West vs DaBaby (43:28), Joe hands out a few apologies (108:35) and SiR joins this week’s episode (120:55).

Sleepers: Joe: – Xavier Omär and Sango – Thief Rory: – Emotional Oranges – Best friend Mal: – Al Doe – Snowfall Parks: IDK – Julia