With the critical acclaim of his new album Bandana, Freddie Gibbs will end the year with his The Album of the Year Tour.

The tour will also feature performances by Cousin Stizz, Conway the Machine and Benny the Butcher and kick off November 11th in Minneapolis, MN and run through December 3rd in Denver, CO.

Check out the full list of cities and dates below. Also check out his performance of “Fake Names” on A COLORS Show.