Vic Mensa links up with G.O.O.D. Music-affiliated producer Keyon Christ for his latest release titled “Summer’s Over”. He had this ti say about the record:

“Keyon’s sonic landscape is so unique that even with a pretty straightforward lyrical direction it’s still going to sound like nothing you’ve ever heard before We were really just having fun with it.”

The two will also be working on a full project together.

You can stream “Summer’s Over”. below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.