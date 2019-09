After signing his new deal with Def Jam, DMX sits down for a cover story with GQ. During the interview, he talks about spending time in the hole during his latest sentence, his first love, his relationship with his mother, and more.

He also broke down some of his classic record “Ruff Ryders Anthem”, “What’s My Name”, “Where the Hood At”, and more.

Check out the songs breakdown below and the full interview on GQ.