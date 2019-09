PnB Rock gets an assist from the newly “retired” Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz for his new single “Fendi”. According to the fashion brand Fendi, the single will be the theme song for Nicki Minaj’s clothing collection with the brand.

No word if this mean Nicki will renege on her retirement announcement but she did mention to Elle Magazine she was working on a new album.

You can stream “Fendi” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.