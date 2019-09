Young M.A. hit up Hot 97 to sit down with Nessa On Air to chop it up about her new album HERstory, why she’s dropping her debut now, having to deal with the industry, support from her mom and her girlfriend, zodiac signs, social media in this generation, haters vs people who misunderstand you, what being real is, addressing Kodak Black, wanting to be in the Set it Off remake & more.