Joey Bada$$ and Pro Era Records recently signed a new distribution deal ADA Worldwide. CJ Fly’s Rudebwoy with be one of the first project to drop under the new situation. He decides to premiere the official video for the Statik Selektah-produced title-track. Directed by David Janoff.

Joey Bada$$ spoke about the deal.

“This creative collaboration will help us move forward with our values as a Progressive Indie label. Our artists are fired up and ready to release new music! We cannot wait to show the world what we have been working on so stay tuned, and stop sleeping on yourself!”

Watch the “Rudebwoy” video below.

