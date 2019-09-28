

Kevin Gates just released his sophomore album I’m Him. Here is the official video for his track “RBS Intro”. He had this to say about the project:

“All of those negative connotations the world puts out… I’m him. All of those positive connotations the world puts out…I’m him as well. This is the new Kevin versus the old Kevin. It’s a celebration. It’s a rebirth. It’s redemption. I’m overcoming who I used to be in order to be greater.”

Watch the intro visual below and download I’m Him now on Apple Music/Google Play.

