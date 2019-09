Starting Sunday September 29th, Forest Whitaker will star in the new EPIX series Godfather of Harlem as Bumpy Johnson. There were a few artist that added to the soundtrack. Here is A$AP Ferg & Dave East contribution titled “Business Is Business”.

The soundtrack will also include new music from Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz & DMX’s “Just in Case”, Wale and Buddy’s “Hallelujah” and more.

Stream “Business Is Business” below.