Detroit’s Page Kennedy is set to release his new project Straight Bars III on October 4. He takes aim at Lord Jamar with his latest release titled “Straight Bars”. He took to Instagram to speak about the release:

“Ayo @lordjamar !!!!!! 🀑 You wanted to comment on the greatest Rapper in the world when you a rapper??? Well let’s Rap n*gga. #DetroitvsEverybody now get these #StraightBars buddy.”

You can streamΒ “Straight Bars” below