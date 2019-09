With the EPIX series Godfather Of Harlem set to premiere soon. A$AP Ferg and Dave East release their contribution “Business Is Business” earlier this weak and now we get the official video for Rick Ross, DMX & Swizz Beatz addition to the soundtrack titled “Just In Case”. All of the music from the series with be curated by Swizz Beatz.

Watch the video below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.