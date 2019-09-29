38 Spesh will be releasing a new compilation to celebrate the 25th anniversary of one of the best years in Hip-Hop, 1994 on October 25th. The project is set feature appearances Fred the Godson, Planet Asia, Elcamino, Eto, Grafh, Flashius Clayton, and more to remake classic records from Nas, Biggie, Method Man, Masta Ace, Gang Starr, and more.

Here is the Griselda contribution as he links up with Conway and Benny the Butcher to recreate Scarface‘s “I Seen A Man Die.”

01. RJ Payne & Che Noir, “NY State Of Mind” (Nas)

02. Elcamino & Ty Farris, “Warning” (The Notorious B.I.G.)

03. Fred The Godson & Rain 910, “Mass Appeal” (Gang Starr)

04. Rome Streetz & Daniel Son, “Supa Star” (Group Home)

05. Eto & Black Geez, “Most Beautifullest Thing In This World” (Keith Murray)

06. Flee Lord & The Musalini, “Come Clean” (Jeru The Damaja)

07. Rasheed Chappell & Street Justice, “Rugged Never Smooth” (M.O.P.)

08. Jamal Gasol & Jai Black, “Time’s Up” (O.C.)

09. Grafh & Cory Gunz, “Bring The Pain” (Method Man)

10. Planet Asia & Flashius Clayton, “PLO Style” (Method Man)

11. Ampichino, ReefHustle & G4 JAG, “Born To Roll” (Masta Ace Incorporated)

12. Rim Da Villin & Hus Kingpin, “Stress” (Organized Konfusion)

13. Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine & 38 Spesh, “Never Seen A Man Cry” (Scarface)