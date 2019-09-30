Summer Walker is set to release her debut album Over It on October 4th. Exectuvie produced by London On Da Track. She decides to reveal the official tracklist. Featuring guest appearances by Bryson Tiller, Usher, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Drake, 6LACK, Jhené Aiko and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Check out the full Over It tracklist below and pre-order now on Apple Music/Google Play.