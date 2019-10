DaBaby aka the hottest rapper right now just released his highly anticipated new album KIRK and is set to hit #1 on Billboard with an estimated 180k units sold first week. He celebrates with the official video for track 4 “VIBEZ”. Directed by Reel Goats.

Watch as the DaBaby hit the mansion with hundreds of thinly dressed women in his new visual and download KIRK now on Apple Music/Google Play.