Wale will be releasing his new album, Wow… That’s Crazy, on October 11th. He returns with a brand new single titled “Love & Loyalty” featuring Manny Wellz. Produced by Sango.

His previous single “On Chill” with Jeremih recently hit #1 on urban radio.

Wow… That’s Crazy features fifteen new records and guest appearances by Manny Wellz, Ari Lennox, Boogie, 6LACK, Bryson Tiller, Jeremih, Lil Durk, Kelly Price, Jacquees & Megan Thee Stallion. Check the official artwork and tracklist below.

You can “Love & Loyalty” stream below and pre-order Wow… That’s Crazy now on Apple Music/Google Play.

  1. “Sue Me”
  2. “Love & Loyalty” f. Manny Wellz
  3. “Cliché” f. Ari Lennox & Boogie
  4. “Expectations” f. 6LACK
  5. “Bgm”
  6. “Love… (Her Fault)” f. Bryson Tiller
  7. “On Chill” f. Jeremih
  8. “Routine”
  9. “Love Me Nina / Semiautomatic”
  10. “Break My Heart (My Fault)” f. Lil Durk
  11. “Debbie”
  12. “50 In Da Safe”
  13. “Set You Free” f. Kelly Price
  14. “Black Bonnie” f. Jacquees
  15. “Poledancer” f. Megan Thee Stallion


