Wale will be releasing his new album, Wow… That’s Crazy, on October 11th. He returns with a brand new single titled “Love & Loyalty” featuring Manny Wellz. Produced by Sango.

His previous single “On Chill” with Jeremih recently hit #1 on urban radio.

Wow… That’s Crazy features fifteen new records and guest appearances by Manny Wellz, Ari Lennox, Boogie, 6LACK, Bryson Tiller, Jeremih, Lil Durk, Kelly Price, Jacquees & Megan Thee Stallion. Check the official artwork and tracklist below.

You can “Love & Loyalty” stream below and pre-order Wow… That’s Crazy now on Apple Music/Google Play.

“Sue Me” “Love & Loyalty” f. Manny Wellz “Cliché” f. Ari Lennox & Boogie “Expectations” f. 6LACK “Bgm” “Love… (Her Fault)” f. Bryson Tiller “On Chill” f. Jeremih “Routine” “Love Me Nina / Semiautomatic” “Break My Heart (My Fault)” f. Lil Durk “Debbie” “50 In Da Safe” “Set You Free” f. Kelly Price “Black Bonnie” f. Jacquees “Poledancer” f. Megan Thee Stallion



