Wale will be releasing his new album, Wow… That’s Crazy, on October 11th. He returns with a brand new single titled “Love & Loyalty” featuring Manny Wellz. Produced by Sango.
His previous single “On Chill” with Jeremih recently hit #1 on urban radio.
Wow… That’s Crazy features fifteen new records and guest appearances by Manny Wellz, Ari Lennox, Boogie, 6LACK, Bryson Tiller, Jeremih, Lil Durk, Kelly Price, Jacquees & Megan Thee Stallion. Check the official artwork and tracklist below.
You can “Love & Loyalty” stream below and pre-order Wow… That’s Crazy now on Apple Music/Google Play.
- “Sue Me”
- “Love & Loyalty” f. Manny Wellz
- “Cliché” f. Ari Lennox & Boogie
- “Expectations” f. 6LACK
- “Bgm”
- “Love… (Her Fault)” f. Bryson Tiller
- “On Chill” f. Jeremih
- “Routine”
- “Love Me Nina / Semiautomatic”
- “Break My Heart (My Fault)” f. Lil Durk
- “Debbie”
- “50 In Da Safe”
- “Set You Free” f. Kelly Price
- “Black Bonnie” f. Jacquees
- “Poledancer” f. Megan Thee Stallion