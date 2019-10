Danny Brown will be releasing his Q-Tip-executive produced project uknowhatimsayin¿ October 4th. He gives fan the third single from the project titled “3 Tearz,” featuring Run The Jewels. Produced by JPEGMAFIA.

He premiere the record during a Twitch live stream last night. He will hold a listening session tonight in Detroit.

Stream “3 Tearz” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.