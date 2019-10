On the episode Joe and the guys discuss Young M.A.’s debut album and new music from DaBaby and Kevin Gates (29:00). They also talk French Montana’s new single that features Cardi B, which leads to a debate on her future (45:00). And a follow up on the Shaq vs Dame Lillard beef (68:50)

Joe: Brandy – “Freedom Rings” Rory: ilham – “never even know” Mal: FLEE & StoopidXool – “Swish” (feat. Brent Faiyaz) Parks: Young M.A. – “No Love”