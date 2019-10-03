As Cardi B continues to shine during Paris Fashion Week, she took to Instagram Live yesterday to give an update on her new music. During the her multiple live streams, she spoke about her frustrations of trying to satisfy her fan base and spoke about doing guest appearances like the recent ones on French Montana’s “Writing on The Wall” and Fat Joe’s “YES”.

Cardi also revealed that she won’t be releasing a new album this year and instead will push it back to 2020 and name the project Tiger Woods. Stating

“I don’t know if I’m even going to drop music this year anymore, because everything that I’m working on right now is going straight to my album, and I think I’m going to name my album Tiger Woods. I’m going to name my album Tiger Woods, because remember when everybody was talking shit on Tiger Woods and then he fucking came and won that green jacket? That’s what I’m going to name my album”.

Check out the clip below.