Following the release of Reach Records’ Summer Nineteen playlist. 116 and Lecrae liberate the visual for their Zaytoven produced collab titled “California Dreamin” featuring John Givez. Directed by The Ajayis. Lecrae recently spoke about the video stating:

“Southeast San Diego was, for me, a place where two worlds collided. On one side was my grandmother, Big Momma, a devout Christian who was the first to introduce me to faith and religion. I respected her, but idolized the OGs who ran the streets.”

Watch the clip below and download “California Dreamin” now on Apple Music/Google Play.