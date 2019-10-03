After teasing the record on social media, Guapdad 4000 gives fans his new Chance the Rapper & Charlie Wilson-assisted single titled Gucci Pajamas”.

You can caught Guap on tour with P-Lo starting October 7th in Virginia Beach.

You can stream “Gucci Pajamas” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.


 

THE SHINE TOUR w/ @guapdad4000 & @anotherpartyfam Tickets & VIP on sale now!

