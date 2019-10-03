After teasing the record on social media, Guapdad 4000 gives fans his new Chance the Rapper & Charlie Wilson-assisted single titled “Gucci Pajamas”.
You can caught Guap on tour with P-Lo starting October 7th in Virginia Beach.
You can stream “Gucci Pajamas” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.
GUCCI PAJAMAS VIDEO AT 9AM SHARP!!! AVAILABLE ON STREAMING SERVICES NOW!! 🦅🦅🦅 @guapdad4000 @CharlieWilson pic.twitter.com/KaCkTxfC04
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 3, 2019
