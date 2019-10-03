Lil Kim is preparing to release her new album 9 on October 11th. After dropping “Found You” with City Girls and O.T. Genasis last week, she returns with her Rick Ross and Musiq Soulchild-assisted “Pray for Me”, which you can stream below.
Also check out the official tracklist for 9 below.
1. Pray for Me (feat. Rick Ross & Musiq Soulchild)
2. Bag
3. Catch My Wave (feat. Rich The Kid)
4. Go Awff
5. Too Bad
6. You Are Not Alone
7. Found You (feat. O.T. Genasis & City Girls)
8. Auto Blanco
9. Jet Fuel