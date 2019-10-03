Lil Kim is preparing to release her new album 9 on October 11th. After dropping “Found You” with City Girls and O.T. Genasis last week, she returns with her Rick Ross and Musiq Soulchild-assisted “Pray for Me”, which you can stream below.

Also check out the official tracklist for 9 below.

1. Pray for Me (feat. Rick Ross & Musiq Soulchild)

2. Bag

3. Catch My Wave (feat. Rich The Kid)

4. Go Awff

5. Too Bad

6. You Are Not Alone

7. Found You (feat. O.T. Genasis & City Girls)

8. Auto Blanco

9. Jet Fuel