Pia Mia gets an assist from Gunna and Carnage for her new single titled “Don’t Get Me Started”. She spoke to Complex about the record:

“The song was made in my living room about some shady Hollywood shit and a dress I found in a designer’s trash closet. I pulled the dress out and told the designer that they’d made a mistake throwing the collection away and that I wanted to wear it. So the designer altered it for me to wear to a big carpet event but unfortunately the shady shit went down the morning of the event and I wasn’t able to attend. A few months later, I saw in the media that a popular celebrity wore the dress to another event. Of course, she killed it and looked amazing and the dress ended up in Vogue. [Gunna] relates to fashion the way I do and he understands how important it is to us as artists. This took my concept to another level. On top of that, Carnage came in and delivered unbelievable production.”

