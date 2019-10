Yelawolf released his project Trunk Muzik 3 back in March. On November 1st, he will return with his sixth studio album titled Ghetto Cowboy. This will be his first release under Slumerican Records imprint. Check out the full tracklist below.

1. ‘Mama Wolf’

2. ‘Unnatrual Born Killer‘

3. ‘Opie Taylor’

4. ‘Box Chevy 7’

5. ‘Here I Am’

6. ‘Still Ridin”

7. ‘Lightning’

8. ‘Renegades’

9. ‘So Long’

10. ‘You and Me’

11. ‘A Message from Dj Paul’

12. ‘Country Rich’

13. ‘Keep on Rollin’

14. ‘Ghetto Cowboy’