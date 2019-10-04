

Detroit’s Danny Brown returns with his fifth studio album titled uknowhatimsayin¿. Executive produced by Q-Tip. Featuring eleven new songs and guest appearances by Q-Tip, Run the Jewels, Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Blood Orange, Paul White, JPEGMAFIA, and more. About the project he says:

“If I didn’t get help, with somebody to find a direction, I didn’t know what the fuck to do at that time,” Brown says. “I knew I couldn’t make an album like [Atrocity Exhibition] again. This is the easiest one because you got someone like Q-Tip you can put your trust into. I feel like it’s a whole new start again. I just feel like I came full circle. Going back to the beginning, going back to the basics. Dope beats, dope rhymes, not thinking too hard about nothing – just whatever’s dope is dope. It ain’t about no crazy concept.”

