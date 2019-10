With the success of her “Girls Need Love (Remix)” with Drake, Summer Walker rides the momentum to release her debut album, Over It. Executive produced by London On Da Track. Featuring eighteen new records and guest appearances by Drake, Bryson Tiller, Usher, 6LACK, Jhené Aiko, PartyNextDoor, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

You can stream Over It in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.