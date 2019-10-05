Fabolous has been laying low most of the year until Casanova released their collab “So Brooklyn” a couple weeks back. He takes the moment from the #SoBrooklynChallenge to give fans his new single “Choosy” featuring Jeremih & Davido. Produced by Swiff D and Hitmaka. His project Summertime Shootout 3 is on the way. The official video drops tomorrow
***Updated with the official video.***
CHOOSY ft. @jeremih & @iam_Davido
Single & Video Premiere Friday 10/4
Directed by @JustGerard @ Praia, Cape Verde https://t.co/PRKvqlMBuM
— Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) October 3, 2019