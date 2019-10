SiR continues to push his critically acclaimed new album Chasing Summer with another new visual. Following the Sabrina Claudio-assisted “That’s Why I Love You”, the TDE crooner links up with Kadhja Bonet for the official video for their collab “New Sky” . Directed by Haitian Ev.

His Summer Forever tour, kicks off December 2nd in Boston.

Watch the clip below and download Chasing Summer now on Apple Music/Google Play.