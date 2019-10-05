KXNG Crooked continues his Hip Hop Weekly series re-working classic records. This week he delivers an a cappella track. He recently spoke about the series:

“I love writing music that uplifts people. I love when someone sends me a message and says ‘that song you wrote made my day.’ I love when I write so deep and I’m expressing a level of pain that move people to tears, because I made a connection with them–a human connection….You know what else I love. When rappers say they are the best. Because I don’t feel you’re the best, I’ll never feel that. I’m the best. I’m out to prove that once a week. There’s a lot of people who rap every week, but they can never compete with the originator. That’s just facts.”