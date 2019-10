Boston’s Michael Christmas returns after a brief hiatus with his new project Baggy Eyes 2. Featuring eight new tracks and guest appearances/production by Innanet James, Teddy Roxpin, Thelonious Martin, Pivot Gang’s Joesph Chilliams, Trinidad Jame$, Tedd Boyd, Big Grimp, and more.

Stream Baggy Eyes 2 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.