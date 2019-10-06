After suffering a rattlesnake bite, Mike Posner continues his Walk Across America, currently walking over 2,000 milles. He decides to deliver more new music. Here are the visuals for his Talib Kweli-featured “Legacy”. Mike spoke about the record, stating:

“This journey has completely changed my life and how I think of myself and where I live. I get all the credit but in reality there’s so many people that have helped me along.”

