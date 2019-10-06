88Rising will be releasing their compilation Head In The Clouds II on October 11th. To build anticipation for the project, Rich Brian & K-Pop star Chung Ha join together to shoot the official video for their collab titled “These Ngihts”. Rich spoke with Billboard about the connection:

“After a while I tried to flirt with her to see how she would respond. And I started thinking of the future when you can have relationships with robots, that’s how I wanted this song to feel….We do come from very different scenes but this song with the combination of trap drums and the ’80s sounds gives it such a timeless feel and I think it’s the perfect song for both of us to jump on.”

Watch the “These Ngihts” video below and pre-order Head In The Clouds II now on Apple Music/Google Play.