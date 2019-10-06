London producer/DJ Maya Jane Coles aka Nocturnal Sunshine gets an assist from Young M.A & Gangsta Boo for her new single “Pull Up”. Off of her upcoming album, Full Circle, which drops November 1. Nocturnal spoke to FADER about the collab:

“This collaboration was a dream to work on. A real special moment for me to have two iconic ladies of the rap scene deliver verses over something a little different. I’m a hip hop producer at heart so crossing over my electronic side with my very early production roots recently has been really exciting. Expect some fresh and very different stuff coming under my Nocturnal Sunshine alias.”

You can stream “Pull Up” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



