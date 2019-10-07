UK singer/songwriter Ama Lou gives fans the official video for his Murda Beatz and Frank Dukes-produced single titled “Northside”. She told Vogue about the visual.

“The first look is a fit that is kind of classic. It’s a North London fit. Growing up my friends dressed like that….I started screaming I was so happy. I loved how it looked, especially with the perfect lettering. I grabbed it and it became the ‘Northside shirt’ to the crew.”

Watch the clip below and download “Northside” now on Apple Music/Google Play.