FKA Twigs’ new album Magdalene hits stores on October 25th. This the follow up to her popular 2014 project LP1. Before the album drops, she decides to premiere the official video for her song “Home With You”. She had this to say about the record:

“It’s about relationships. People are just quite needy, aren’t they? It’s so fun and beautiful to sing. Those big strings at the end – it’s like flying with your voice!”

Watch the “Home With You” video below and pre-order now on Apple Music/Google Play.