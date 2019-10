Homeboy Sandman will be releasing his new album Dusty on October 18th. He drops off his latest release from the project “Lookout” featuring Quelle Chris and Your Old Droog. Produced by Mono En Stereo. Sandman says about the record,

“In hopefully hundreds, but probably thousands of years when humanity gets its head on straight, they’ll look back at this joint and know that at least three of us weren’t a complete waste of time.”

You can stream “Lookout” below.