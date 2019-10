On the eighth episode of Season 2, Joe Budden and co-hosts Remy Ma, Jinx & Eboni K. Williams sound off on the following topics: Amber Guyger Forgiveness (2:20), Kanye West Church or Merch (19:18), Black Excellence (37:31), Stacey Dash (40:08), Cardi B Rant (43:10), Chris Brown Kiss (57:13), New Music (1:01:46), California College Athletes Being Paid (1:07:22)