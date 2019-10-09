BET’s 2019 Hip Hop Awards were aired last night. The highlight of the night is usually the cyphers and these didn’t disappoint. Including verses from newcomer Travis Thompson, Kash Doll, Iman Shumpert, Young Devyn, Bandhunta Izzy, Jazz Anderson & more. They also included URL SMACK Battles between DNA vs. Geechi Gotti & Shotgun Suge vs T-Tyme.

You can watch all of last nights cyphers below.

Young Devyn, Bandhunta Izzy, Jazz Anderson & Dae Jones (Digital Cypher)

Sarkodie & Kalash (Digital Cypher)